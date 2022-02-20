A young man has swallowed the bitter pill of heartbreak in an unusual manner by inking sorrowful words on his body.

The heartbroken lover, identified simply as Amarron, left the indelible mark on his body to remind him of his ex-lover.

In the note inscribed on his belly, he vowed never to fall in love again, after the pain his ex-lover has caused him.

The tattoo on his body read:

I got much plans to love you but never believe I will lose you so soon but can’t forget you in a hurry cos you make me discover my talent. you make me amarron the good boy can’t love again(fake Love).

The double pain is his own way of coping with his loss.