Fred and Anthony Elanga completed Manchester United’s 4-2 comeback win against Leeds United in the first fixture at Elland Road between the two sides with fans in over 18 years.

Both teams struggled to create much in the first half, especially with the difficult pitch conditions due to the weather, but it was the Red Devils who struck first.

Diego Llorente was unable to successfully mark Harry Maguire during a corner routine, and the visitors’ captain was able to rise above everyone and head the ball into the net. The goal meant that Maguire, who has had questions been asked about him as a defender, and a captain, scored his teams’ first goal from a corner in the Premier League.

The visitors’ other centre-back, Victor Lindelof, was involved in the second goal, dribbling the ball up the pitch and passing it to Jadon Sancho, who clipped the ball perfectly to Bruno Fernandes. The midfielder opted to head the ball down, past Illan Meslier, doubling Man United’s lead.

In the second half, Leeds came out hungry to make their mark, as the hosts scored two in under thirty seconds. The first was by Rodrigo, who was looking to cross it to Raphina, but the mis-hit effort ended up over David De Gea and in the back of the net.

Their second came, with Raphina clearly wanting to actually get in on the action. His ninth goal this season was a simple tap-in, set up by former Man United player, Dan James.

The celebrations were short-lived, however, as United were able to secure the win. A well-worked attacking move from the visitors led to Fred scoring a rocket from a tight angle, giving United the lead once again. Anthony Elanga made the game safe with a late finish after excellent work from Bruno.

The win marks a massive achievement for Man United, as it is the first time the team has lost a lead and then come back to win the game under new manager, Ralf Rangnick.

Leeds United were well set up to pounce on United’s errors in defence, as they had a few chances even after Fred’s goal to equalise. However, defensively, Marcelo Bielsa clearly has his work cut out for him. The four goals today means that they have now conceded 50 goals, the second-most in the league, only behind Norwich, who sit bottom of the table.If Leeds do not want to be dragged into a relegation battle, then something must be done about their defensive play.

Up next, Leeds United face another test as they head to Anfield and face Liverpool. Manchester United will take on Atletico Madrid in the Champions League round of 16 tie before they host Watford next weekend.