Drinking spot operator inflicts cutlass wound on customer over balance

A 63-year-old man, Akwasi Appau, is battling for his life after his friend inflicted cutlass wound on him over balance at Assin Ninkyiso in the Central Region.

Information gathered indicates that Akwasi had an altercation with a drinking spot operator locally known as “Kofie-Kowu” who is in his sixties.

It is said that the operator declined to return Akwasi’s money despite not having smaller denominations to balance him.

This eventually resulted in a serious scuffle in which the victim bit the finger of the suspect “Kofie-Kowu”.

Infuriated by the injury, the bar operator returned with a machete, and without warning slashed Akwasi in the right side of his face.

Eyewitnesses called for the services of the St Francis Hospital at Assin Fosu who conveyed the victim to the hospital.

Due to the higher degree of the wound, Akwasi was referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching hospital where he is currently being treated.

Assembly member of the area, Villinke Mohammed, told Adom News’ Alfred Amoh the suspect was also treated at the hospital for the bite wound.