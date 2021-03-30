Yvonne Agyapong, one of the daughters of Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, celebrated her birthday on Monday, March 29, 2021.

Young Yvonne, the youngest of the seven daughters of Mr Agyapong, known on social media, has turned 17 years old.

In a celebration of her birthday, her siblings took to social media to share lovely messages for her.

In a video, the siblings, including Kenneth, Amanda, Anthonnel, among others took turns to sing for her.

Some of the siblings, who are younger than her, took part in the singing.

Many of her siblings described her as a brilliant and stylish girl and wished her all the best in life.

Watch video below: