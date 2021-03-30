Ken Ofori-Atta’s approval as Finance Minister by Parliament by voice vote on March 29 has received varied reactions from social media users.

While a section of the users lauded the yet to be sworn-in Finance Minister for his appointment, another part expressed worry as to why the National Democratic Congress Caucus seconded his approval after raising concerns.

The members of the Minority have, however, declined to make any comment on the said matter after the opposition party, through a communique signed by General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia, urged members to be circumspect in their statements.

Below are some comments from social media:

The NDC will send Isaac Adongo to call Ken Ofori-Atta all sorts of names… Piccadilly whatever… If all that Adongo has been saying is indeed true and Ken Ofori-Atta is bad news for the country then why did the NDC caucus approve Ken at the end of the vetting? — Chairman🇬🇭🇨🇺 (@geenaeus) March 29, 2021

Eiii Ken Ofori Atta, some one who works pro Bono for Ghana celebrating his approval by the appointment committee like someone gaining his first job appointment. — Nuru💧 (@Nuruameera) March 29, 2021

People have said a lot, but you are back in the country, fit as fiddle and ready to face the vetting committee today. All the best Hon Ken Ofori-Atta. #NanaGrowsGDP#NanaEconomicRecovery21 — Esther Yevu (@EstherYevu) March 29, 2021

It could’ve been unpatriotic for parliament and that matter minority not to have approved the nomination of Ken Ofori Atta — frimpong benny (@frimpong30) March 29, 2021

😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/RKU3JfD1fH — IamEkow-dadzieBaffoe (@baffoeekow) March 29, 2021

People have said a lot, but you are back in the country, fit as fiddle and ready to face the vetting committee today. All the best Hon Ken Ofori-Atta. #NanaGrowsGDP#NanaEconomicRecovery21 — Eric Choportorson (@choportorson) March 29, 2021

So the minority members on the Appointments committee saw this attached to a petition & endorsed Ken Ofori Atta? The talk of a hung Parliament? A ruse!! pic.twitter.com/dQPKN2aSQh — dannyblaise (@dannyblaise7) March 29, 2021

The Honourable Ken Ofori-Atta, minister designated & now approved by the vetting committee & Parliament for Finance has broken the 1 term finance ministers record.

Congratulations Sir! pic.twitter.com/gc4HBKruUr — N.B.A (@Boakyewaa_N) March 29, 2021

The real definition of toothless bulldog is these NDC MPscwho unanimously approve anything…



Herrr boys dey bleed



Anyways congrats to Ken Ofori Atta on his appointment . — Kasoa Mayor (@Kasoa_Mayor) March 29, 2021