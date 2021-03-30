Ken Ofori-Atta

Ken Ofori-Atta’s approval as Finance Minister by Parliament by voice vote on March 29 has received varied reactions from social media users.

While a section of the users lauded the yet to be sworn-in Finance Minister for his appointment, another part expressed worry as to why the National Democratic Congress Caucus seconded his approval after raising concerns.

The members of the Minority have, however, declined to make any comment on the said matter after the opposition party, through a communique signed by General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia, urged members to be circumspect in their statements.

Below are some comments from social media:




