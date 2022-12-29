Ghanaian actress and media personality Joselyn Dumas has released a rare video with her daughter, Senia.

The video had the actress and her pretty daughter sharing their Christmas messages with Joselyn’s followers on social media.

In the video shared on her Instagram page, Joselyn Dumas is seen sitting in a car with her daughter who was full of smiles.

Looking gorgeous with their sparkling white teeth, the two wished viewers of the video a merry Christmas.

Sharing the video, the proud mother referred to her daughter as her twin sister adding that they were wishing Ghanaians a Merry Christmas, “From my twin and I…the Merriest Christmas♥️,” she said.