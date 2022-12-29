A fire outbreak at the Obuasi market in the Ashanti Region has destroyed goods and shops worth thousands of cedis.

The fire, whose cause is not immediately known, occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, December 28, 2022.

It is said to have started from the shop of the Assemblymember of the area’s shop situated on a storey-building in the market.

Multiple fire appliances were dispatched to the scene to help douse the fire.



Adom News’ Isaac K. Normanyo, who was at the scene, reports huge damage had been wreaked by the time firefighters arrived at the scene due to the intensity of the inferno.

As some traders run helter-skelter for their lives, others whose shops were on the ground floor according to reports tried to salvage their wares through the thick smoke.

Investigations have currently commenced to ascertain the cause of the fire.