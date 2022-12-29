A nine-year-old boy and a woman have miraculously survived electrocution after a high tensile cable fell on them at Kasoa high-tension in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region.

The high tensile electricity cable fell directly on nine-year-old Clement Koomson who was buying from a shop and as a results, part of his body got burnt.

He was rushed to the Kasoa Polyclinic for treatment and has since been discharged while a 30-year-old woman Sister Agnes was also injured.

The other victim, sister Agnes and other residents revealed that there has been similar cases in the area and called on the government and Electricity Company of Ghana to help avert such situations.

Meanwhile, Samuel Koomson, father of the nine-year-old boy, said he nearly collapsed after he heard the unfortunate news from his wife.