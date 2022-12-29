The Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya Constituency, Sarah Adwoa Safo, turned 41 years old on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.

Madam Safo thanked God for seeing her through the years despite the numerous challenges.

In a Facebook post, the former Deputy Majority Leader of Parliament published an image that captured her in an all-white dress in honour of her birthday anniversary.

Her message reads: “What a year it has been. But God has seen me through it all. To God be the Glory. #itsabirthdaydistin.”