A female amputee has set tongues wagging on social media after a video of her twerking and displaying her heavy backside popped up.

The pretty lady, whose identity is yet-to-be-established, was clad in a white shirt and blue mini jeans skirt.

With her crutches under her armpit, she twerked massively to Nigerian artiste, Chike’s Running to you which featured Simi.

The cheers from some faceless people, believed to have recorded the video, boosted her morale to do more in the video sighted on Instagram.

ALSO READ:

The video has caught the attention of many who can’t help but shower her with praises.

Watch the video below: