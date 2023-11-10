The Vice Chairman of the Parliamentary Muslim Caucus, Alhaji Yusif Sulemana has distanced himself from a press statement issued on behalf of the caucus to criticize Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George.

The Vice Chairman, who also serves as the Member of Parliament for Bole Bamboi, asserted that the statement, signed by the caucus chairman Farouk Aliu Mahama, was released without prior consultation with the members.

In a rebuttal, he emphasized that this action by the chairman goes against the standing orders of the caucus, which mandate consultations through emergency meetings before releasing any official statements.

Alhaji Yusif Sulemana expressed his disappointment, highlighting that Farouk Aliu Mahama’s actions were not only disrespectful but also contradictory to the established rules and standard procedures of the Muslim Caucus in Parliament, misrepresenting its name.

“I want to make it clear that the press release on the above subject, supposedly issued by Farouk Aliu Mahama on behalf of the Caucus, does not reflect any communication from the Association. It is solely the personal and self-serving expression of Farouk and holds no official standing,” stated Alhaji Yusif Sulemana in his response.

Below is the full statement