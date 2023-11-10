Senior Lands Administrative Officer and mother of two, Rhodaline Amoah Darko, has gone missing for more than two years.

Her husband, Dr. Wilberforce Aggrey of the Petroleum Department of KNUST is on trial at the Kumasi High Court accused of kidnapping his wife.

Now, the family of 32-year-old Rhodaline has announced a 100 thousand Ghana cedis reward for information leading to the location of their relative.

A tearful and distraught mother seeks answers to finding her missing daughter, described as a breadwinner of the family.

“It has been 2-years of sorrow. Two years of expectations; expecting that I will get up one day and I will hear that Rhoda has come. I have waited and waited and waited and it’s 2 years plus now and to no avail.”

Cecelia Obenewa Appiah, the mother of missing Rhodaline Amoah Darko is a former headmistress of Krobo Girls Senior High School currently on retirement.

Traumatised by the disappearance of her daughter, she looks up to a divine intervention to soothe her anguish.

“It has not been easy at all as a mother. The angels of God, I am praying that they bring her from wherever Rhoda has been kept to me so that it would be a Christmas bonus for me,” says Madam Obenewa.

Police prosecutors told an Asokwa District Court in 2022 that their preliminary investigations linked Dr. Wilberforce Aggrey of the Petroleum Department of KNUST to an authored kidnapping note.

Police also accused him of using his wife’s phone to distribute text messages from a spot near his KNUST campus home.

But he was discharged by the court in February 2022 and subsequently re-arrested to face new charges at the Kumasi High Court where he was subsequently granted bail.

Two other suspects, Justice Appiah and Yaw Amoateng, said to have sold and bought a phone belonging to missing Rhodaline Darko are also standing trial.

But the family of Rhodaline is courting public support to help find their kinsman.

“I’m still on my knees that whoever has heard of where Rhoda has been kept has a clue as to where Rhoda is, please, you should all let me know. Help me find Rhoda,” teary Madam Obenewa said.

Madam Obenewa says the family will reward anyone who volunteers information to help locate her daughter.

“When you have any information that will lead us to the whereabouts of Rhoda, please you can use these numbers, 053 56 312 78 or 053 55 835 13. Whoever helps us to find Rhoda, we have GHC 100,000 reward for that person.”

Meanwhile, the Kumasi High Court is expected to hear the case on November 13, 2003, after suffering several adjournments.