With the 26th edition of Africa Tech Festival (https://apo-opa.co/473ZEif) delivered in partnership with the South African Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT) happening in Cape Town next week, who, having recognised the value of the event, have partnered with Africa Tech Festival to highlight the importance of building cross-continental and local relationships, policy and infrastructure to continue the momentum of Africa’s digital revolution.

H.E. Minister Mondli Gungubele, Minister at the Ministry of Communications and Digital Technologies remarked that: “We are delighted to partner with Africa Tech Festival, the leading pan-African platform for showcasing Africa’s capabilities as a tech powerhouse on the global stage. As digital innovation sweeps across the continent, it is imperative to bring together the brilliant minds and corporate leaders driving Africa’s digital transformation. Our partnership with Africa Tech Festival underscores the pivotal need in celebrating Africa’s accomplishments and leaders across various tech sectors.

“I very much look forward to taking the Headline Keynote Stage of Africa Tech Festival on 14 November to extend a warm welcome to the 15,000 global attendees and to seize this opportunity to emphasise South Africa’s, as well as the continent’s boundless innovation capabilities and its leadership in the tech landscape.”

Here’s a quick snapshot of some of the key highlights and notable speakers, a who’s who of the global tech and telecoms industry, to look out for 14 – 16 November 2023, at the CTICC, Cape Town.

Each morning, from 14 – 16 November, our Headline Keynote Stage will welcome some of the most pioneering and inspiring tech and telco leaders, as well as a wealth of influential African Government Leaders including:

H.E. Minister Mondli Gungubele, Minister at the Ministry of Communications and Digital Technologies, The Republic of South Africa will host a Ministerial Welcome from The Department of Communications&Digital Technologies (https://apo-opa.co/3FTgrbK).

As for H.E. Minister Thulango Merafe Segokgo, Minister at the Ministry of Communications, Knowledge and Technology, Republic of Botswana, H.E. Minister Ousmane Gaoual Diallo, Minister at the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Digital Economy, Republic of Guinea and H.E. Minister Amara Kallon, Minister, Ministry of Public Administration and Political Affairs, The Republic of Sierra Leone they will all join a keynote panel discussion on Unleashing Digital Prosperity: How Progressive Policy is Shaping Africa’s Tech Transformation (https://apo-opa.co/462Xcax)

Deputy Minister at the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies, Philly Mapulane, will share on the viewpoint of South Africa’s fibre strategy and progress in the broadband industry as well as give a keynote for the panel on Digital Skills Africa: Igniting a Tech Revolution with the Workforce of the Future.

Provincial Minister Mireille Wenger, Provincial Minister Mireille Wenger, Provincial Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities of the Western Cape Government will tackle Financing Africa’s Digital Revolution with Modern Investment Strategies (https://apo-opa.co/476GlF0) in an exclusive panel discussion

H.E. Minister Dr. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Minister in the Presidency responsible for Electricity at The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa will deep dive into the need for Universal Power Access: Plotting a Route Through Africa’s Electricity Challenge (https://apo-opa.co/477Rvcr)

At AfricaCom, the world’s largest gathering of African connectivity leaders, and the main anchor of Africa Tech Festival with a 26-year legacy, will host the following speakers:

Yasser Shaker, CEO of Orange Egypt speaking at the Connecting Africa’s Next Billion, will be Rethinking the 5G Approach for African Markets to Realise Its Full Potential (https://apo-opa.co/3MBzjQi)

Rami Ben Gadri, Deputy CTIO, Orange Middle East and Africa is on two panels this year, Capitalising on Africa’s Rich Resources to Accelerate the Shift Towards Green Energy (https://apo-opa.co/3QPos7Q) and a fireside chat discussing OpenRAN Africa: How Interoperable Networks Could be the Future of MNO Efficiency (https://apo-opa.co/3QVMQFa).

Judith Yah Sunday Achidi, CEO, Cameroon Telecommunications (CAMTEL) speaking on a panel entitled: Affordable Connectivity for All African as A ‘Basic Necessity’ to Boost Economy (https://apo-opa.co/3FXJk6w).

Anna Gomez, Commissioner at the Federal Communications Commission, Balancing Competition and Consumer Protection: Regulatory Strategies for the Telecoms Market (https://apo-opa.co/40zPPWE) and Leveraging Private-Public Partnerships to Build Sustainable Digital Ecosystems (https://apo-opa.co/3FURexy).

Stellar Wawira, Ag. Director, Legal&Regulatory Services at Telkom Kenya – Balancing Competition and Consumer Protection: Regulatory Strategies for the Telecoms Market (https://apo-opa.co/40zPPWE).

Néné Maiga, CEO, Orange Botswana, Fireside chat: Driving Innovation: Unravelling the Business Applications of 5G FWA in Africa (https://apo-opa.co/3QQeVxs).

Shireen Powell, CEO of Project Isizwe, Fireside chat: Youth Entrepreneurship in the Connectivity Sector: From Startups to Market Disruptors (https://apo-opa.co/3sudriZ), and

Lydia Carroon, Director at Microsoft Airband Africa, Panel: Closing the Gender Digital Divide in Africa: What Can Connectivity Providers Do (https://apo-opa.co/463BoLH)?

Bunmi Adeleye, Chief Strategy Officer for Retail Supermarkets (Shoprite Nigeria), who as part of the Sustainability and&Climate Resilience track at AfricaCom, will share thoughts on Tackling Rising Emissions: Innovative Ways Businesses Are Reducing their Carbon Footprint (https://apo-opa.co/46o0bKV).

Over in the AfricaTech Hall, AfricaTech, which serves as the tech transformation focused anchor event for the overall festival, delegates can experience:

Alex Okosi, Managing Director, Africa, Google, Fireside Chat: Supercharging Africa to Become the Next Global Tech Hub Powerhouse (https://apo-opa.co/3u7mdUL).

Abdul Kader Baba, Chief Technology and Information Officer, Infrastructure South Africa, who at the LeadersIn Summit will speak on a panel addressing the Harnessing of Emerging Tech to Tackle Africa’s Net-Zero&ESG Challenges (https://apo-opa.co/49oJEsR), and on the centre stage, will get into a panel: Not How to Become a Digital Nation, But Why (https://apo-opa.co/40wZqO2).

Andrew Mori, CEO of Deimos, also speaking on the Centre Stage, with a panel: The Rise of Professional Services (https://apo-opa.co/40A6olG).

Gabriel Akan Gab-Umoden, Chief Marketing Officer of The African Talent Company (TATC), Panel: The Rise of Professional Services (https://apo-opa.co/40A6olG).

Hon. Napoleon Adok, Director General at the National Communications Authority, will discuss From Policy to Practice: Insights on Effective Cybersecurity Frameworks across the Continent (https://apo-opa.co/3SA2XsT), as part of the Cybersecurity track.

Also part of the Cybersecurity agenda, delegates will hear from Suren Naidoo, Group Chief Information Security Officer of the Foschini Retail Group, regarding Ransomware in a Hybrid World: Strategies for Securing Your Business (https://apo-opa.co/3MCgEUK).

Faith Burn, Chief Information Officer, Eskom Holdings SOC, also speaking on the Cybersecurity issue at a fireside chat on Empowering the Workforce: Strengthening Cyber Awareness, Capacity, and Resilience (https://apo-opa.co/47bDyub).

AfricaIgnite, is a key focus area this year, celebrating and recognising the growing influence and importance of Africa’s start-up arena. Some of the continent’s well-known African unicorns and scaleups will welcome delegates and share their insights and experiences.

Babs Ogundeyi, Group CEO&Founder, Kuda, part of the AfricaIgnite Founders Academy, will deliver a Keynote Presentation: Founding, Funding, and Running a Startup in a Time of Economic and Financial Market Uncertainty (https://apo-opa.co/3QwpnZI).

Kenfield Griffith, CEO and co-Founder of Tappi, on a Panel: The African Tech OGs (https://apo-opa.co/3QPoOLI).

Also joining Griffith and co-panelist Jessica Hope (https://apo-opa.co/462XIFv), in discussing Panel: The African Tech OGs (https://apo-opa.co/3QPoOLI) is Carl Wazen, Co-founder&Chief Business Officer of payments provider, Yoco.

Sola Akindolu, Co- Founder&CEO, Brass – Panel: The Best of Africa’s Tech Ecosystem (https://apo-opa.co/3QQfW8M)

Clara Wanjiku Odero, CEO and Co-founder of Credrails, who as part of the Fintech and MFS stream, will join a panel on How Open Banking Can Help Financial Institutions Compete in the Digital Age (https://apo-opa.co/3QVNfra) and on the AfricaIgnite main stage will discuss, Investing in Startup Founders’ Mental Health (https://apo-opa.co/3QxVWqb)

Femi Iromini, Co-Founder&CEO at Moni, Panel: Demystifying the Start Up Journey (https://apo-opa.co/3QAKSsk).

Tarek Mouganie, Founder and Group CEO of Affinity Africa, who is also part of the Founders Academy, will give a Masterclass on: Designing for the Majority (https://apo-opa.co/3SyuCKO)

Tsakane Ngoepe, Director of Business Development, M-KOPA, who is also speaking on the AfricaCom stage, will address delegates at AfricaIgnite on Supporting Africa’s Startups Beyond Funding (https://apo-opa.co/3QvyUjK).

Nicole Dunn, Co-founder&COO of Revio, will be speaking at Founders Day (https://apo-opa.co/3sxFyOc) on Monday 13th November, Powered by Startup Club ZA, whose founder Mathew Marsden, will lead the conversation. Dunn is also speaking on a panel at the AfricaIgnite main stage called: Demystifying the Start Up Journey (https://apo-opa.co/3QAKSsk).

With a wealth of content available to all registered delegates, there is no better time to book a seat in the front row of tomorrow, than now.

For more information about Africa Tech Festival, please see website here: Africa Tech Festival 2023 – The Home of AfricaCom&AfricaTech (https://apo-opa.co/473ZEif)

View all ticket options for Africa Tech Festival, including start-up passes, here (https://apo-opa.co/49mTtau).

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Tech Festival.

For media enquiries, interviews and/or images please contact: Kaz Henderson kaz@networxpr.co.za or call on +27 (0) 82 339 1199.

(Please note that all requests are adjudicated and there may be some delay before you hear back from us).

Social Media:

Facebook: apo-opa.info/3S47ALC

Twitter: apo-opa.info/3EZ7RYB

LinkedIn: apo-opa.info/3EcywR6

About Africa Tech Festival 2023:

Africa Tech Festival, including anchor events AfricaCom, AfricaTech and AfricaIgnite is part of the Informa Tech Connecting Africa event series. A vibrant celebration of Africa’s diverse community of tech champions, Africa Tech Festival is the largest tech and digital connectivity conference and exhibition in Africa, attracting hundreds of exhibitors, more than 400 speakers and more than 15000 delegates.

Key themes for 2023 continue to explore the creation and sustainability of a connected Africa and the impact this can have for the people of the continent but also the commercial prospects for local and global businesses and governments. Topics will include Telcos of Tomorrow, Connecting the Next Billion, Digital Infrastructure Investment, Sustainability&Climate Resilience, ICT Policy and Regulation, Fintech&MFS, Broadcast Media&Entertainment, Pioneer Tech, the Future of Work and Talent and Skills Development. Africa Tech Festival also incorporates the Africa Tech Festival Awards, an exclusive ceremony celebrating Africa’s tech pioneers and held at the luxury 5-star The Bay Hotel, as well as the LeadersIn Africa Summit, an exclusive, VIP-only feature offering high-level presentations and roundtable discussions to Africa’s tech elite.