FIFA+ (www.FIFA.com) will stream all matches from the U-17 World Cup; Tournament takes place between 10 November to 2 December in Indonesia; Find out how you can follow the action live.

The FIFA U-17 World Cup™ kicks off in Indonesia on Friday 10 November – and the tournament is being streamed live on FIFA+!

Luis Figo, Ronaldinho, Andres Iniesta, Xavi, Neymar and Victor Osmihen are among the stars who have graced the competition, with this year’s edition again set to showcase some the game’s most exciting emerging talents.

Click here to access our live streaming platform (https://apo-opa.co/4747OqT)

All matches will be available on FIFA+ web, the FIFA+ app and connected TV devices (https://apo-opa.co/3MBuEht). Full details of the territories where FIFA+ live streams and full match replays are accessible can be found below. Two-minute highlights on all matches will also be available.

Selected matches will be broadcast on FIFA+ Portuguese, Italian, German and French FAST channels. Find out how you can access FIFA+ FAST channels by clicking here (https://apo-opa.co/3FSuiPz).

Territories with FIFA+ live streaming access

Africa

Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo-Brazzaville, Congo-Kinshasa, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini. Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea-Bissau, Guinea-Conakry, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe.

Americas and the Caribbean

Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, Bonaire + Sint Eustatius + Saba, Brazil, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Curacao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, United States Virgin Islands.

Asia

Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, China PR, Hong Kong, India, Kazakhstan, Korea DPR, Korea Republic, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, Thailand, Timor-Leste, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Vietnam.

Europe

Albania, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, United Kingdom.

Oceania

American Samoa, Australia, Cook Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, French Polynesia, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tokelau, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu, Wallis and Futuna.

For all other territories, click here to visit the FIFA match centre and find out where you can watch the U-17 World Cup in your location (https://apo-opa.co/3FZGLRr)

*Territories’ live streaming access is subject to change

