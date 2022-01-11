Veteran actor, Psalm Adjeteyfio, has revealed that the promise by Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey to support him with part of his salary has done him more harm than good.

He explained that the GH¢1,500 monthly upkeep from the Minister came only once and attempts to get the rest has proven futile.

Hon Henry Quartey was touched following a viral video that had the Taxi Driver series actor crying for help.

In a letter written to the actor, popularly called TT, Mr Quartey pledged to give him GHS1,500 from his salary as a Member of Parliament through the bank account of the actor.

This payment, he said, would take effect from September 2021 to January 7, 2025, when his tenure in the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic is over.

But, Psalm Adjeteyfio said the monthly upkeep as promised by the Greater Accra Regional Minister is not fourth coming.

He said the announcement by the Minister has created a lot of problems since a majority of those who constantly supported him have stopped.

“People who used to help me have all withdrawn their help when they heard that the Minister will be giving me monthly upkeep”.

TT, as he is affectionately called, made the disclosure in an audio he sent to media personality, MzGee while begging for some leftover from her kitchen.

On the GH¢50,000 donated to him by Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, TT said he has decided to invest it.

Listen to the audio TT sent to MzGee below: