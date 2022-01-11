The Kotoka International Airport (KIA) has recorded a total of 2,772 COVID-19 positive cases among international arrivals in the last month.



The cases are out of 76,267 tests conducted at the port from December 6, 2021, to January 5, 2022.



Data on the Ghana Health Service (GHS) COVID-19 update page show that the number of COVID-19 active cases recorded in the country as of January 5 was 13,0007, with 1,325 deaths.



Presently, 45 out of the total active infections are severe with 12 in critical condition.



The data indicate that the Greater Accra region has the highest number of 83,966 infections followed by the Ashanti region with 21,984 cases.



Dr Frankline Asiedu-Bekoe, Director of Public Health at the GHS, told the Ghana News Agency, that more cases were being recorded in the country due to the presence of the Omicron variant.



He urged the public to visit the vaccination centres and receive their jabs to help curb the spread of the virus.



Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), according to the World Health Organization (WHO), is an infectious disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.



Most people infected with the virus will experience mild to moderate respiratory illness and recover without requiring special treatment.



However, some will become seriously ill and require medical attention. Anyone can get sick with COVID-19 and become seriously ill or die at any age.



Signs and symptoms of COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty in breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, loss of taste or smell and sore throat.



The populace is advised to protect themselves from the virus by observing the safety protocols such as the wearing of a nose mask, observing social distancing, washing hands with soap under running water, observing social distancing, and avoiding handshakes.