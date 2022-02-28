Award-winning actor Joseph Van Vicker, has flaunted his first daughter, J’dyl Vanette, on social media as she celebrates her birthday.

Sunday, February 27, 2022, marked the 18th birthday of J’dyl who is also the first child of Van Vicker and his wife, Adjoa.

To usher J’dyl into adulthood, the actor decided to share a photo of the pretty young lady on his Instagram page.

In the photo, J’dyl was seen dressed in a black blouse over a pair of blue jeans.

Sharing the photo, Van Vicker sounded amazed by the fact that his first fruit was an adult already.

He prayed for long life, prosperity, love, and happiness for her: “18 years? Wow! Finally, you are an adult proper. I pray for a long life for you. Your dreams will see the light of day. Your prognostication, planning, and execution will be guided and on point. No grotesque thing shall be your portion. You shall continue to grow in fortitude, intrepidity, and resoluteness. Your moxie shall be augmented, and my God shall protect and lead you in all your efforts. Prosperity, love, and happiness shall you enjoy in Jesus’ name. Happy birthday, J’dyl. I love you. Daddy.”