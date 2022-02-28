Liverpool Manager, Jurgen Klopp has condemned the actions of Russia president, Vladimir Putin following his invasion of Ukraine, leading to the deaths of innocent civilians and forcing thousands of others to flee the country.

The German manager addressed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine which began in the early hours of Thursday morning following the Reds’ Carabao Cup final epic victory.

Per reports from the Ukraine’s Ministry of Interior, 1,684 people including 116 children have been injured.

Ukraine’s health ministry also said on Sunday that 352 civilians, including 14 children, had been killed since the beginning of Russia’s invasion.

The actions of Russia’s Putin has filtered down to football, having been stripped of hosting the 2022 Champions League final while a number of countries have reportedly refused to play against them.

Addressing the issue, the 54-year-old noted that the current situation in Ukraine was beyond his understanding.

Russian President Vladimir Putin | (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

“I am 54, nearly 55, and it is beyond my understanding how one adult can put the whole world in such a situation especially the people in Ukraine.” he told Viaplay Football.

“I know so many Ukrainian people and Russian people as well. It’s obviously not about the people, it is the war of one really bad man.

“We have to show solidarity. How it always is in dark times, you need moments where you can think about something.

“It is a really tough one to take. Three days ago, or whenever it started, we are all constantly on the phone.

“Former players of mine are probably now in the war, I don’t know exactly if they went back directly to their home country.

“We have to show solidarity and it looks like we do that. It looks like we can’t stop him [Putin], but at least we can cause him more problems than he may have expected. Maybe that helps the people in Ukraine.”