Dreams FC head coach, Abdul Karim Zito, has insisted his side could have been up by three or four goals against Asante Kotoko in the first half of the game.

The Still Believe lads were hosted at the Baba Yara Stadium in the matchday 18 games by the Porcupine Warriors.

Dreams started the game on a good note but failed to find the back of the net in the first department of the game.

However, in the second half of the game, Cameroonian superstar Etouga Mbella scored a brace to seal the win for Asante Kotoko to take charge of the top spot.

Following the defeat, Zito criticized his players for failing to take up their chances.

READ ALSO

“Tactically we did very well. We were well prepared and did a good job in stopping Kotoko from playing,” he said.

”Unfortunately for us, we couldn’t score. We should’ve been 3-0 up and killed the game in the first half,” he added.

The result leaves Dreams FC 10th on the league table with 23 points from 18 games played.

Dreams FC will host struggling Elmina Sharks at the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu in the matchday 19 games.