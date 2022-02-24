Ghana Premier League powerhouse, Asante Kotoko, has acquired a new bus through its partnership with Access Bank ahead of the second round of the season.

The bus is a brand new 36-seater 2021 Volvo Marcopolo B8R Bio-Safe Executive Coach.

The new team bus has been branded with the team’s colours.

“Brand new 2021 Volvo Marcopolo B8R Bio-Safe Executive Coach!!🚍 34+1+1 seater!! Luxurious seating💺arrangements (First ever in Gh🇬🇭) Ladies and gentlemen, we present to you our new BUS sponsored by our new partner, Access Bank!,” the club announced in a post.

The bus will be officially handed over to the Ghana Premier League giants at a ceremony which will be communicated in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko return to action this weekend against Dreams FC at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday in the matchday 18 games.