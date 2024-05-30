Virgil van Dijk is one of three Liverpool players named in the Netherlands’ final 26-man squad for Euro 2024.

Netherlands captain Van Dijk heads up a trio of Reds players selected by Dutch boss Ronald Koeman, alongside midfielder Ryan Gravenberch and striker Cody Gakpo.

Injured Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has also been picked, despite not having played for more than a month because of an ankle injury.

Borussia Dortmund left-back Ian Maatsen, currently on loan from Chelsea, misses out on the final squad, as do Atalanta midfielder Marten de Roon (through injury), Sparta Rotterdam goalkeeper Nick Olij and Feyenoord midfielder Quinten Timber.

The Netherlands face Canada and Iceland in warm-up matches next month before beginning their campaign against Poland in Hamburg on 16 June.

Koeman’s side will also face France and Austria in Group D.

Netherlands squad

Goalkeepers: Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord), Mark Flekken (Brentford), Bart Verbruggen (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Defenders: Nathan Ake (Manchester City), Daley Blind (Girona), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan), Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen), Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord), Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich), Micky van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur), Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan)

Midfielders: Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool), Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta), Tijjani Reijnders (AC Milan), Jerdy Schouten (PSV Eindhoven), Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig), Joey Veerman (PSV Eindhoven), Georginio Wijnaldum (Al-Ettifaq)

Forwards: Steven Bergwijn (Ajax), Brian Brobbey (Ajax), Memphis Depay (Atletico Madrid), Cody Gakpo (Liverpool), Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund), Wout Weghorst (Hoffenheim, on loan from Burnley)