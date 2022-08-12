Global Citizen is bringing its annual festival to Ghana for the first time.

This is in recognition of the Global Citizen Festival’s 10th anniversary. The event will be held on September 24, at the Black Star Square in Accra.

Performing for the first time in Ghana is RnB legend Usher Raymond, singer/songwriter SZA, H.E.R and Nigeria’s Tems.

Also joining the line-up are English rapper Stormzy, singer Gyakie, Sarkodie and Stonebwoy.

Accra’s event is the sister event to Global Citizen’s annual New York City festival.

Reacting to the news, President Nana Akufo-Addo noted that “Ghana is honoured to host this year’s edition of the Global Citizen Festival. I look forward to welcoming each and every one of you to Accra, capital of the country at the centre of the world.

“Together, let us join hands and help accelerate progress towards the realisation of the SDGs,” he continued, referring to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (a.k.a. Global Goals) to end extreme poverty and its systemic causes.

“We owe it to the next generation to live in a world free from poverty, disease, and the degradation of the environment.”

What Is Global Citizen?

Global Citizen is an advocacy organisation that is dedicated to ending extreme poverty NOW. We’ve grown and are continuing to grow the world’s largest movement of action-takers and impact-makers who are calling for urgent change to protect and uplift the world’s most vulnerable.

They take action by posting, tweeting, messaging, voting, signing, and calling to inspire those who can make things happen — government leaders, businesses, philanthropists, artists, and citizens — together improving lives.

