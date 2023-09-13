Bongo District Mental Health Coordinator, Prince Kofi Yeboah, has expressed worry over the rise in sales and consumption of psychoactive drugs on the various campuses of Senior High schools (SHSs) and basic schools in the Bongo District of the Upper East Region.

He observes that, young people are gradually losing it as a result of the excessive use of these drugs.

Mr. Yeboah, who was speaking to Bolgatanga-based A1 Radio in an interview, recalled how some students sought help from him after they almost ran crazy when they used these drugs.

He disclosed that, the usage is minimal in Junior High Schools (JHSs) but predominantly used by Senior High School (SHSs) students.

To him, it’s imperative that parents and authorities in various schools take keen interest in children, students and pupils to ensure that they fight the use of drugs but these teenagers.

“Wee toffee is quite common now, and maybe that is just the tip of the iceberg. It is more common in the senior high than in the junior high, and there are students who sell wee toffee” he said

Mr. Yeboah added, “A student at an SHS sold wee toffee to another, and when he took the toffee, it was a disaster; he failed his WASSCE because, during the exam time, he rushed into my office and was like doctor, help me, I am running mad. Upon interrogation, he confessed taking wee toffee, and when he sits down, he feels like people are after his life”.

