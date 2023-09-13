Parents are being advised to actively participate in the school selection process in an effort to alleviate the stress, frustration, and time-wasting associated with finding schools for their wards.

This recommendation comes from the Deputy National Coordinator of the Free Senior High School (SHS) Secretariat, Nana Afrah Sika Mensah.

Speaking exclusively to Adom News, she emphasized that, parents involvement during the selection process plays a crucial role in mitigating the challenges that often arise when school placements are released.

She said by actively engaging in the process, parents can help ensure their wards secure placements in their preferred schools.

To ensure that parents are well-prepared for the upcoming selection process, Madam Afrah Sika Mensah revealed that, an extensive sensitization campaign is currently underway.

This campaign, she explained aims to educate parents about the school selection process, offer guidance on making informed choices, and provide insights into the available options. The sensitization campaign will end on September 22nd, just before the selection process begins.

This initiative seeks to empower parents to make informed decisions regarding their children’s education, ultimately reducing the stress and uncertainty that often characterise the school placement process.

By working together with education authorities, parents can help create a smoother and more efficient system to secure placements in secondary schools, ensuring that each child’s educational journey starts on the right path.