US rapper, Lil Uzi Vert, has decided to ditch the pink diamond encrusted on his forehead.

The Philadelphia rapper made headlines when he implanted the 11-carat $24 million gem on his forehead, but it appears that he’s removed it.

In recent photos and video, the rapper has been seen without the $24 million rock.

In one Instagram Story posted by Uzi’s girlfriend JT, the couple is seen dancing and kissing, but the diamond was nowhere in view.

Uzi also shared photos of himself in a City Girls “Twerkulator” T-shirt and again his forehead diamond was missing.

Back in February, Lil Uzi Vert made headlines when he implanted the gem in the middle of his forehead, boasting about its magical powers. “I can’t believe I got this stone either moving super different now,” he tweeted.

But the stone engraving came with its share of pain when he revealed the bloody injury he suffered as a result of trying to affix it to his skull.

“If I don’t get it out the right way I could die,” said Uzi.

He purchased the diamond from jewelry designer Elliot Eliantte.

It was so expensive that it took four years to pay off. According to Uzi, it cost more than his home and all his cars combined including his Bugatti.

“I’ve been paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot for years now,” he tweeted.



“This one Stone cost so much I’ve been paying for it since 2017. That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond. A lot of M’s in my face.”