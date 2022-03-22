As unemployment remains a topical issue in Ghana, a story of how a lady dashed away a ¢2,500 job offer has left social media users astounded.

One user on Facebook named BigGodwin Martey on March 21, shared a story he captioned “The lazy Ghanaian fresh graduate.”

In the post, he lambasted the youth in Ghana for being lazy and throwing away lifetime opportunities that could end their numerous years of unemployment.

“The problem today with the youth is not unemployment, it is LAZINESS,” he said.

His fury was all because of a 23-year-old lady he was allegedly helping secure a job after supposedly completing her mandatory national service period at the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD).

According to BigGodwin Martey, the University of Ghana graduate who read BSC in Information Technology with “no experience” said she could not take the job offer worth ¢2,500 due to the distance from her home to the workplace.

The said lady resides at Kokomlemle but the company is situated at Spintex in Accra.

“She said Kokomlemle is quite far from Spintex. So we should find another candidate,” part of a conversation he shared read.

The story, after being shared on Twitter, has left users divided. A section of the users went gaga.

They could not comprehend how an unemployed individual could let such an opportunity pass her by.

I have a friend who makes less this salary. He moves from pokuase to Tema everyday. He supports his unemployed wife and 2 year old daughter. This lady has been privileged for long. I mean we all know how you get to do your service at Cocobod https://t.co/usPQSONghI — Eli (@gash4eva) March 22, 2022

They said the young lady cannot be judged badly for making a decision that favours her.

You might never know. From what I read, the girl seems connected. Not everyone gets to have their Service at Cocobod. — King Isaiah™️💫🇬🇭 (@st_isaiah5) March 22, 2022

Until you know for sure she doesn’t have anything else going for her, you can’t judge her… Them say she job for cocobod before so it’s likely she has other links that will give her jobs close by. But me paah de33 if the job far s3 s3n I go find way lmao 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/ajMLYOi4kA — skyNET 🦾 (@awienzie) March 22, 2022

Different people have different realities. Lots of people would grab such an opportunity with both hands, but then, if you have the luxury to “hold out for your worth”, then all always do so. She probably believes she can get a better offer elsewhere and she’s entitled to that. — Otinkran (@mrpatriq) March 22, 2022

Chale,She’s probably getting set up for another job cos before you can do your service at cocobod Nbs strong connection you get.Most people were posted there last year,but they were bounced cos they know no one.Cocobod pays their nss personnel’s more than 559 sef😂 — Prince🌚 (@Oheneba_i) March 22, 2022