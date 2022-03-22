File photo: Job interview

As unemployment remains a topical issue in Ghana, a story of how a lady dashed away a ¢2,500 job offer has left social media users astounded.

One user on Facebook named BigGodwin Martey on March 21, shared a story he captioned “The lazy Ghanaian fresh graduate.”

In the post, he lambasted the youth in Ghana for being lazy and throwing away lifetime opportunities that could end their numerous years of unemployment.

“The problem today with the youth is not unemployment, it is LAZINESS,” he said.

His fury was all because of a 23-year-old lady he was allegedly helping secure a job after supposedly completing her mandatory national service period at the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD).

According to BigGodwin Martey, the University of Ghana graduate who read BSC in Information Technology with “no experience” said she could not take the job offer worth ¢2,500 due to the distance from her home to the workplace.

The said lady resides at Kokomlemle but the company is situated at Spintex in Accra.

“She said Kokomlemle is quite far from Spintex. So we should find another candidate,” part of a conversation he shared read.

The story, after being shared on Twitter, has left users divided. A section of the users went gaga.

They could not comprehend how an unemployed individual could let such an opportunity pass her by.

They said the young lady cannot be judged badly for making a decision that favours her.