Six new envoys who have been accredited by their respective countries to serve as Ambassadors and High Commissioners in Ghana have presented their letters of credence to the President at the Jubilee House.

They are the ambassador of the People’s Republic of Algeria to Ghana, Ali Redjel, the Ambassador of Suriname to Ghana, Fidelia Grand-Galon, the ambassador of North Korea to Ghana, Jon Tong Chol, the ambassador of Finland to Ghana, Leena Pyslvanainen, the ambassador of Indonesia to Ghana, Dr Usura Harahap and Gambian High Commissioner to Ghana, Mohamed Musa Nje.

The envoys took turns to present their letters of credence to President Akufo-Addo at a brief but colourful ceremony at the Jubilee House.

During their presentation session, they pledged to work hard to improve trade, economic and social relations between their countries and Ghana throughout the period of their respective tour of duty in Ghana.

President Akufo-Addo assured them that his government is ready to work with them at all levels to ensure that they have a successful tour of duty in Ghana.

The President also praised the relationship that exists between Ghana and all the six countries, indicating that every effort will be made by his administration to further deepen it.

He assured the diplomats that members of his administration such as the Chief of Staff, Madam Akosua Osei Opare; the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey and her Deputies, are at their disposal to assist in their work here in Ghana.