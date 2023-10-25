Barcelona’s Ferran Torres scored one goal and assisted another as his side held off Shakhtar Donetsk to maintain their perfect Group H record in the Champions League.

Torres opened the scoring in the 28th minute with a rebounded effort after Fermin Lopez hit the post.

The ex-Manchester City forward then set up Lopez for Barca’s second eight minutes later.

Heorhii Sudakov scored a second-half consolation goal but the hosts held on.

The five-time winners, who last lifted the trophy in 2015, are top of their group with nine points, while Shakhtar stay third, six points behind the La Liga champions.