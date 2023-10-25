Ferran Torres has scored five goals in 12 appearances for Barcelona this season

Barcelona’s Ferran Torres scored one goal and assisted another as his side held off Shakhtar Donetsk to maintain their perfect Group H record in the Champions League.

Torres opened the scoring in the 28th minute with a rebounded effort after Fermin Lopez hit the post.

The ex-Manchester City forward then set up Lopez for Barca’s second eight minutes later.

Heorhii Sudakov scored a second-half consolation goal but the hosts held on.

The five-time winners, who last lifted the trophy in 2015, are top of their group with nine points, while Shakhtar stay third, six points behind the La Liga champions.