UCC Governing Council to demolish structures of staff, satellite community on encroached lands

The Governing Council of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) has served notice it will demolish all structures on the university’s encroached lands pursuant to the new land Act.

According to the governing Council, the aggressive encroachment of the university’s land by some of its staff and residents of the satellite communities is posing a security threat to lives and property.

Speaking at the congregation ceremony of the university, Chairman of the Governing Council of UCC, Prof. Obeng Mireku appealed to the traditional authorities in Cape Coast to support the university to reclaim such lands and prevail on residents to desist from the sale of the university’s lands.

The Times Higher Education ranking recently placed the University of Cape Coast high above its contemporaries. The University was adjudged first globally on research influence, 4th best in Africa, first in West Africa, and 1st in Ghana.

But the university has been battling with the encroachment of its lands. According to the university, the lands compulsorily acquired by the government and compensation paid are fast being encroached by residents including the staff of the university.

This, the university says, is posing a security challenge and limiting the university in its developmental drive.

Chairman of the Governing Council of the University, Prof. Obeng Mireku at the congregation of the university served notice of demolition of all such structures on the university’s lands.

“Encroachment on the university’s lands has assumed an alarming proportion thereby posing a serious threat to future expansion of the university.

“The staff of the university is also advised to desist from such encroachments of the lands because pursuant to the Lands Act, Act 1036, the university management will begin an exercise to demolish all illegal structures on its lands,” he warned.

The university, he indicated, has concluded plans to erect walls along some of its boundaries. Work is ongoing in sections and also construct five electronic security gates at entrances of the university.

“I wish to appeal to the Omanhene of the Oguaa Traditional Area, Osabarima Kwesi Atta II, and the chiefs of the satellite communities to show in the matter and prevail upon members of these communities to desist from selling and encroaching on the land,” he appealed.

Prof. Mireku intimated that in spite of the acquisition of the lands by government, should be proud of the position of the university on the Times Higher Education Rankings and support it by helping to safeguard the university’s land for future expansion and growth.

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, Prof. Joseph Nyarko Boampong revealed the pandemic has forced many researchers at the university to venture into areas of research that hitherto were no-go areas.