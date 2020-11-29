Two speeding vehicles have run over a policeman killing him on the spot at Techiman in the Bono East Region.

According to reports, Constable Francis Oddoi of the Bono East Regional Headquarters obtained permission to go to Techiman to buy food with his motorbike on Friday 28th November, 2020.

Whilst on his way riding a Honda motorbike with registration number M-12-GR 9552, a red private car which was closely following him run into the motorbike at Amanfrom, a suburb of Techiman municipal opposite Excel filling station and sped off.

Police investigators an interview with Adom News’ Christian Ofori Kumah said the constable fell from the motorbike and a fuel tanker with registration number GM 2652-13 which was coming from the opposite direction also run over his head and also sped off.

He indicated that, the policeman was rushed to Holy Family Hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

His body has since been deposited at the same hospital morgue awaiting autopsy while efforts are underway to arrest the hit and run drivers.