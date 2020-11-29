Singer Adepa has been crowned the winner of MTN Hitmaker Season 9.

The finale saw the singer beat three other contestants Kobby Tuesday, Gabi Nova and Achiaa to win the ultimate prize.

Adepa took home GH¢120,000 recording contract deal after sweeping the judges and audience away with her performances.

Coming in second was Kobby Tueasday who was awarded a GH¢20,000 cash prize.

Gabi Nova and Achiaa who came in third and fourth were given GH¢15,000 and GH¢10,000 respectively.

Former hitmaker stars Kofi Pages, Mr Drew, Krymi, Freda Rhymes, KiDi, Kuami Eugene, OV and Lasmid showed up to perform and support the contestants.

This year’s edition themed ‘Unlock Your flow’ saw a thrilling performance from the various contestants.