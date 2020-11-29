In a bid to remind Ghanaians about the lurking dangers of COVID-19, MTN Ghana created what has been described by patrons of the show as “super social distancing protocols” at this year’s MTN Stands in Worship Concert” held last Saturday at the Fantasy Dome in Accra.

Celestine Donkor

Members of the audience were encouraged to stay in their assigned spaces and keep their masks on, no matter how hard they danced or sang along with their favourite artistes, and that was done to perfection.

First-rate performances have been the distinctive feature of the ‘MTN Ghana Stands In Worship’ concerts since inception in 2013 and this year’s was no different as a line-up of top Ghanaian gospel stars and choirs touched hearts through songs and exhortations.

The concert was streamed live on GHOne TV and MTN’s Facebook and Youtube platforms but there was live audience present at the Fantasy Dome to cheer on the performers and help provide the sort of lively atmosphere all artistes cherish.

The ‘MTN Ghana Stands In Worship’ concert is generally regarded as an ultimate worship experience and a useful platform for Ghanaians to come out and pour their hearts out in praise of God for His gifts of life, love and peace.

So Nana Yaw Boakye, better known as MOG, aptly set the tone for the event with a slow, worship piece. As the first act for the night, he needed to stir up everyone in the right mood and he managed to do that with a medley of tunes rendered in the Highlife vein.

He implored the audience to bring out their handkerchiefs as he cleverly utilised the performance area, making sure he moved constantly from one end of the stage to the other to ensure effective communication. His backing singers were good and they danced well. It was a very lively set.

A choir comprising singers from various churches in Kumasi, called the Celestial Evangel Choir, then came on, kicking off their set with the famous‘We Shall Overcome’ song. It was an appropriate opener considering how COVID-19 had affected every sphere of life this year and the general desire to get back to normal.

Their string of some well-known local choruses was danceable and probably had many of the people following the live stream also dancing wherever they were.

Celestine Donkor has been around for a while but her star seems to be shining extra bright these days. She’s a bubbly character who sings eloquently in Ewe, Twi and English and she put that ability on show. Her commanding, majestic presence held sway on stage as she delivered songs like ‘I Never Knew’ and ‘Favour.’

Some staff from various departments at MTN Ghana have formed a singing unit called MTN Viva Choir and they displayed some top standard stuff at the show. After all, it was their company’s affair and they dared not fail. They were good!

Everyone expected Joe Mettle to stand out and he did. He is one of the best-known gospel acts on the continent so doing his thing on home soil was an inspiring show of love for his nation as well . Corona has made it almost impossible now for large crowds to gather for events like MTN Ghana Stands In Worship, otherwise one would have witnessed how he would have been mobbed by swarms of fans.

Diana Hamilton also commands a huge following among gospel music lovers and her set was superb. She is a preacher who knows how to communicate effectively with an audience. By the time she closed the whole affair with her ‘Adom’ piece, it was clear all who had seen the show had reason to appreciate the goodness of God to this land and why we should continue to be by His side for guidance.

On the whole, the backing instrumentalists were good and backing singers were also on top of their game throughout the show.

There were a number of messages from various personalities, including MTN Ghana CEO, Selorm Adadevoh and the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, urging the the populace to keep safe in this COVID-19 era and also ensure peace as the December 7 elections approach.