An accident involving two heavy-duty trucks caused traffic on the Yapei bridge on the Tamale-Kintampo highway on Saturday evening.

The two vehicles collided head-on on the Yapei bridge and caught fire.

At least three people were trapped in the burning vehicles.

The drivers and an assistant from both vehicles were the ones who were reportedly trapped in the flames.

Graphic Online’s Mohammed Fugu who chanced on the accident reported that the accident caused a heavy vehicle traffic on the highway.

More than 50 vehicles trapped in the traffic around 6:pm.

