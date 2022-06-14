Two families are calling for justice for their teenage children who mysteriously drowned in a pool at an event centre at Aplaku Hill.

The victims have been identified as 17-year-old Olivia Tetteh, a student of the St John’s Senior High School and 18-year-old Christabel Agyekum of Saltpond Senior High School.

Information gathered indicate that the two visited the resort to have a pool session, but they were restricted by the live guard who went in search of a live jacket for them.

However, upon return in less than five minutes, the live guard is reported to have met the two teenagers in the bottom of the pool.

The two were fully clothed, and had reportedly drowned in the seven-feet portion of the pool.

The families of the victims have disputed the situational report presented by the lifeguard and management of the hotel, in an interview on Adom News.

Father of one of the victims, who happens to be an Immigration Officer cannot fathom how the two teenagers would drown in five minutes after supposedly entering the pool.

He believes the entire story is a cover up of what actually transpired in the morning of Monday, June 13.

Jospehine Amoah, mother of Christabel Agyekum, has called on authorities to investigate the incident and bring justice to the families.



