He wants to live by his name by bringing hope to the youth

wing of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the 2024 general election.

National Youth Organiser hopeful, Michael Osei Boateng, popularly known as Pope, said he has the magic wand to turn the fortunes of the youth in NPP around.

As a grassroots person, his intention is to resource the disgruntled youth who he described as the downtrodden in the NPP.

Pope disclosed this in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem programme Tuesday while sharing his vision for the party.

As a former Regional Organiser of the Bono region, the NPP man said he is the right man for the job as the party races to retain power.

“I’m the most experienced and results-oriented person among those vying for the position because the 2024 election is a youthful election,” he stated.

Pope charged delegates not to settle for mediocrity but rather put the interest of the NPP first and vote massively for him.

“Let’s not do try and error; It is your time to choose the right person in the interest of the NPP to break the eight,” he added.