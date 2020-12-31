A gun battle between police in the Ashanti region and some suspected robbers has resulted in the death of two of the suspected robbers.

The suspects, numbering about four are reported to have embarked on a robbery operation at Santasi-Kajasi, Oteng Nkwanta, and its environs within the region.

They succeeded in robbing occupants of about five houses of their monies, mobile phones, laptops, and other personal items.

The regional Public Relations Officer, ASP Godwin Ahianyo who confirmed the incident said the robbers opened fire upon sighting a patrol team dispatched onto the scene of the robbery.



He gave the ages of the deceased persons as being between 20 and 30 years, adding two others who are suspected to have sustained gunshot wounds managed to escape.

The team retrieved two weapons; one Foreign pistol loaded with three live ammunition, one revolver with three spent ammunition, two big backpacks containing three laptops, 24 assorted mobile phones, two machetes and a cash sum of GHS 3,580.00.

ALSO READ:

The bodies of the deceased persons have since been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital awaiting identification and autopsy

He assured that efforts are underway to get those who managed to escape arrest, urging all medical facilities in the region and elsewhere to be on the lookout for anyone who visits their facilities with suspected gunshot wounds.

He urged all persons with relevant information to report same to the nearest Police Station or call the police emergency telephone numbers – 18555 or 191 to assist with information.