The New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Sawla-Tuna-Kalba constituency in the recently held elections, Seidu Nuhu Banasco, has been involved in an accident on the Bole-Dakurpe road.



Mr Banasco who was driving a Nissan pickup with registration number GN 6809-20 was driving with one Mr Yakubu Mohammed after a Vagla Students and Associates congress in Bole when the accident occurred.

He was said to have crashed into a porthole and veered off the road before somersaulting multiple times into a nearby bush.

Seidu Nuhu Banasco car accident

No death was recorded.

Mr Banasco escaped unscathed, but his associate, Mr Yakubu broke his arm in the crash.

He is currently receiving treatment at the Bole Government Hospital.