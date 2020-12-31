The mother of Aburihene, Otoobuor Djan Kwasi II has died after a short illness at Aburi in the Eastern Region.

According to available information from the family, Abrewatia Victoria Abena Anoffowa died on the 29th of December 2020.

She was aged 108.

She was the mother of Otoobuor Djan Kwasi II, Aburihene and Adontenhene of Akuapem, and acting President of the Akuapem Traditional Council.

The other children are Madam Comfort Adubea Fianko, Koforidua, Mr Emmanuel Badu Fianko, Accra, Madam Mary Afful Fianko, Akyem Oda, Mr Samuel O. Fianko, Nsawam and Madam Emma Amma Fianko, Accra.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.