The Member of Parliament-elect for Nsuta-Kwaman-Beposo Constituency, Adelaide Ntim, says she is ready to face off persons alleging she holds dual citizenship.

Details of Adelaide Yaa Agyeiwaa Ntim’s American passport popped out on social media, raising eyebrows over the legitimacy of her candidature.

The MP-elect however says she denounced her American citizenship on August 2020, ahead of the 2020 elections.

The MP-elect with an affirmation of renunciation document proves her US citizenship was renounced, adding it makes no sense for people to say otherwise.

Madam Adelaide accused some members of her party of being behind the circulation of the false information.

She has dared any member who has a basis to support their claims to go to court rather than blow hot air.

Ghana’s constitution frowns on an elected Member of Parliament holding other passports aside from that of Ghana.

Holding dual citizenship will not only cause loss of a seat won but deemed criminal.