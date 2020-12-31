It was a joyful moment at Gbalaamuni in the Upper West region as residents can now enjoy portable water

According to reports, they had to share the only source of water with animals.

The donation is a special Covid-19 aid from the North Rhein Westphalia Government of Germany through the Engagement Global gGmbH Germany with support from the Ghana Union Cologne.

Residents of Gbalaamuni.

Host of Asempa FM’s Abrokyire Nkomo, Kwaku Amankwatia, popularly known as Akonta Joe handed over the project on behalf of the sponsors.

The project was commissioned by Church of Pentecost’s Apostle Daniel Nii Tetteh Tackie Area Head and assisted by Pastor Henry K. Takyi, District Minister, Wapani – Wa.

Also in attendance was Rev Emmanuel Amissah, a member of Ghana Union Koln.

The project was made possible after an appeal was made to listeners on the show which is aired every Saturday at 6:30pm.

Chief of Gbalaamuni, Naa Saabanaa and members of the community on their part lauded the North Rhein Westfalia Government of Germany, Global gGmbH Germany, Ghana Union Cologne and Asempa FM.

The chief expressed excitement his people can now have access to potable clean water.

Mr Amankwatia also donated assorted items including hand sanitisers, detergents, toiletries and Groceries to children at the Orthopaedic Training Centre at Nsawam – Adoagyiri in the Eastern Region.

Mr Amankwatia presenting the items to the children at the Nsawam Orthopedic centre.

The centre also has a workshop where patients are trained to manufacture prosthetic.

Presenting the items, he appealed to all his listeners home and abroad to also support the same course.