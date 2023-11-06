Tragedy struck at Ada Senior High School (SHS) in the Greater Accra region as two students drowned in the morning of Monday, November 6, 2023.

The identities of the students, believed to be between 16 and 18 years old, have not yet been disclosed.

According to a Citi News’ report, the deceased left the school premises without proper authorisation and went swimming in the Volta River near the institution.

Residents, upon noticing them in distress, rushed to their aid. However, their efforts were in vain as they were unable to rescue the students in time.

The bodies of the deceased have been transferred to the government district hospital.