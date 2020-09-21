The Member of Parliament for Tarkwa-Nsuaem, George Mireku Duker, has reportedly sustained hand injury during an altercation with Western Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Charles Bissiw.

NPP Western Regional Secretary

The incident reportedly occurred at Kingstel Hotel in Takoradi during the party’s workshop for parliamentary candidates for Western and Western North regions.

Adom News’ Regional correspondent, Lord Tawiah, who visited the scene, said party members remain tight-lipped on the matter.

However, Mr Duker confirmed the incident to Adom News Monday indicating that, he is receiving treatment at the hospital after the alleged altercation.

But he declined to give details of what led to the fight due to a directive given by the NPP hierarchy.

For his part, Mr Bissiw denied engaging in any fight as it is being alleged.

Listen to Lord Tawiah’s report above: