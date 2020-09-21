Independent presidential candidate, Kofi Koranteng, has said he will hit the ground running should he win the December general election.

According to him, in his first 100 days in office, he will abolish ex-gratia and amend the 1992 Constitution aimed at fighting corruption and establishing 20, 30, and 50-year National Development Plans.

“Payment of ex-gratia is a drain on state coffers so I will abolish it and review the 1992 Constitution to make my development plan binding on successive governments,” Mr Koranteng stated in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Monday.

His vision is to rebuild Ghana, rejuvenate the flame of independence and nourish the ideas, hopes and dreams of the youth who look forward to the same sustainable standard of living.

To ensure justice for all, the presidential hopeful said the Attorney General’s office will be decentralised for every region to get a Director of Public Prosecution in his first 100 days.

Mr Koranteng said though the task of seeking the high office of the land is challenging, it is achievable.

“Within four years I will change Ghana’s fortunes; there is no magic to this. Just give me the chance,” he said.