Communications team member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Berima Pobi has cautioned Ghanaians not to fall for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) claim to make free education accessible to private schools.

According to him, the NDC led by former President John Mahama lack ideas to implement the free SHS policy.

Berima Pobi, speaking at the launch of the volunteer group named V4C (volunteers 4 Cudjoe) at Effia constituency in the Western Region, stated that the NDC is making such juicy promises just for power.

“The former NPP regime led by former President Kufour brought metro mass transport which gave free access to every school child and the current Nana Akufo-Addo’s administration has also implemented free SHS. But NDC implements BRT with poor management and wasteful resource at the expense of the taxpayers. NDC has never believed in the convenient access to education, don’t listen to them because they have nothing to offer in the education sector” he added.

Berima Pobi charged NPP members to ensure the victory of President Akufo-Addo and Effia parliamentarian, Hon. Joseph Cudjoe during the December polls.

Present at the event were the Regional Chairman, Regional organizer, Regional YEA Director, the Effia MP, and constituency executives.