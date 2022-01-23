Two persons have died in an accident near Akumadan on the Kumasi-Techiman Highway.
The accident occurred at about 8:30pm on Friday evening.
This was in a head on collision involving a Mitsubishi pickup vehicle with Registration No. AS 1203-22 and a KIA Rhino truck.
The driver of the KIA Rhino and his mate survived the accident but the former sustained a minor injury beneath his chin.
It took a joint team of Police, Fire Service and the Ambulance personnel more than three hours to get the bodies out of the vehicle.
This created a huge vehicular traffic on the stretch.
