Two persons have died in an accident near Akumadan on the Kumasi-Techiman Highway.

The accident occurred at about 8:30pm on Friday evening.

This was in a head on collision involving a Mitsubishi pickup vehicle with Registration No. AS 1203-22 and a KIA Rhino truck.

The driver of the KIA Rhino and his mate survived the accident but the former sustained a minor injury beneath his chin.

It took a joint team of Police, Fire Service and the Ambulance personnel more than three hours to get the bodies out of the vehicle.

This created a huge vehicular traffic on the stretch.

