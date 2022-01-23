The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has suspended its ongoing outreach programme in the Western Region to commiserate with the victims of the Apeatse explosion.

In a statement issued by the party’s National Chairman, Mr. Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, on Friday, the party indicated that it has been saddened by the mayhem which has affected hundreds of households in Apiate.

The party has, therefore, pulled the breaks on its ongoing outreach programme, and called on government to restore normalcy in the community as soon as possible.

“The NDC joins other well-meaning Ghanaians first in expressing our deepest condolences to the families of all persons who lost their lives through this tragic event. The party further takes this opportunity to request the healing mercies of the Almighty God for a speedy recovery of all injured persons. No one could have foreseen a calamity of such magnitude befalling the good people of Apiate at a time such as this.

“With a reported estimate of 95% of all households in Apiate reduced to rubble due to the impact of this disaster, it stands to reason that Government must double-up its efforts in finding temporary shelter for all displaced persons while urgent steps are taken to reconstruct the town and bring normalcy back to the lives of the good people of Apiate.

“The leadership of the NDC has suspended its ongoing outreach program in the Western Region and has directed the regional leadership of the party to visit and commiserate with the victims of this disaster as soon as possible,” portions of the statement read.