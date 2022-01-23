Ghana will take on rivals, Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup Play-offs.

The draw took place in Cameroon on Saturday 15:00 GMT as the West-African sides slug out for a place in the next World Cup in Qatar.

The third round of the World Cup qualifiers will take place between the 24-29 March, 2022.

Ghana will host Nigeria at home in the first leg before playing away to Super Eagles in the second leg.

The Black Stars edged South Africa in narrow 1-0 victory to book a spot in the play offs in November, 2021.

Cameroon will face the former Africa Champions as Senegal will meet The Pharaohs of Egypt in the 2022 World Cup play offs.

The full draw below for the FIFA 2022 World Cup playoff for Africa: