A 25-year-old alleged kidnapper has been rushed to the hospital after he was beaten to a pulp by some angry Sunyani residents.

The suspect is reported to have kidnapped a two-year-old boy, hence their act.

He has been identified as Yaw George aka Jaro, who is a scrap dealer.

Information gathered by Adom News’ Christian Ofori Kumah indicated that the incident occurred on Friday at Area 2, a suburb in the Sunyani municipality.

This was at a time the boy was on his way to his elder sister’s shop.

Narrating the incident, the victim’s mother, Akua Pokua, said that she was with her son at her chop bar but left to wash.

Not long afterwards, she heard people screaming only to come out and hear that her son had been whisked away by an unknown person.

Her uneasiness, she explained, attracted the attention of other residents who chased and accosted Yaw and nearly lynched him.

However, the suspect’s life was spared following an intervention of a patrol team from the Sunyani District police.

The suspect is now in police custody for further investigations in the matter.