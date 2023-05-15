Two charged for contempt, insulting the court

The Tamale District Court has slapped two men with two charges for disrespecting the court.

The duo, Ahmed Abdul Fatawu Yamba, aged 32 and Nana Yaw Yeboah, aged 25, were both charged with conspiracy to commit a crime to wit insulting court and contempt of court.

According to a legal document sighted by JoyNews, the said offences occurred on December 21, 2022.

They are alleged to have held up placards with the inscription “Free The Youth” and “Activism Is Not A Crime” in the presence of the district court judge and the whole staff of the court.

The document also added that while Mr Yamba is a student, his accomplice Nana Yaw Yeboah is an Operation Manager.

