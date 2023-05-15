All hope is not lost for former Minister of Power, Dr Kwabena Donkor, who lost his bid to retain the Pru East parliamentary seat for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Dr Donkor, who has held the seat since 2016, lost to newcomer Emmanuel Kwaku Boam at the NDC primaries held on May 13, 2023.

The MP polled 372 votes while Mr Boam obtained 474 votes, the last aspirant, Bright Yaw Annor also secured 66 votes.

Though he will not represent the NDC in the 2024 general election, the former Power Minister has a job waiting for him in the Pru NDC campaign team.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Monday, Emmanuel Kwaku Boam said he has extended an olive branch to Dr Donkor.

As a unifier, his hope is to ensure the contest does not create division in the NDC in the Pru constituency.

“Dr Kwabena Donkor is my father and solid member of the party so he is part of my campaign,” the Pru NDC parliamentary candidate stated.

He appealed to his supporters to jubilate in moderation and called on the Kwabena Donkor faction to join his campaign for a resounding victory in 2024.

